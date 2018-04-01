Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.18

News articles about Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mondelez International earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1883221380012 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,987,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,804,662. Mondelez International has a one year low of $39.19 and a one year high of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $62,066.20, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.12%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,028,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,536,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

