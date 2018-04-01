Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Price

Media stories about Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mondelez International earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1415244105139 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.73. 10,987,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,804,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $62,066.20, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $39.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 41.12%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,028,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,536,122.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hubert Weber sold 10,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $478,668.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

