Monero Market Capitalization Hits $2.63 Billion (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Monero has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $24.73 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $165.62 or 0.02558740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Abucoins, Cryptomate and Braziliex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00020897 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012004 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018031 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006305 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000050 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000563 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 15,887,654 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a cryptonight algorithm based alternative crypto currency. The coin is based on Proof of Work and has a block reward that varies smoothly. The difficulty retargets every block with a sixty second block target. Monero uses a Ring Signature system to protect your privacy, allowing users to make untraceable transactions. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, Bisq, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Exmo, Bithumb, Upbit, SouthXchange, Abucoins, Binance, Cryptox, Kraken, Mercatox, Coinroom, Bitfinex, OKEx, Tux Exchange, Cryptomate, Braziliex, Exrates, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to buy Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

