Monero Market Cap Tops $2.78 Billion (CRYPTO:XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Monero coin can now be bought for $174.95 or 0.02584600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Qryptos, Bithumb and Upbit. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.78 billion and approximately $30.48 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00020908 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006242 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000560 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 15,888,669 coins. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a cryptonight algorithm based alternative crypto currency. The coin is based on Proof of Work and has a block reward that varies smoothly. The difficulty retargets every block with a sixty second block target. Monero uses a Ring Signature system to protect your privacy, allowing users to make untraceable transactions. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Exmo, Tux Exchange, Binance, Upbit, Poloniex, Abucoins, Kraken, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Qryptos, Exrates, Coinroom, HitBTC, Bisq, Cryptox, Bitfinex, Mercatox, Bithumb, BTC-Alpha, OKEx, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Braziliex and Gate.io. It is not possible to buy Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.