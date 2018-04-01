Monoeci (XMCC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,247.00

Monoeci (CURRENCY:XMCC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Monoeci has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $6,247.00 worth of Monoeci was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monoeci has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One Monoeci coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00012557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.09 or 0.04459570 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001291 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012132 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007255 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015776 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Monoeci Profile

Monoeci (XMCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 12th, 2017. Monoeci’s total supply is 8,927,706 coins and its circulating supply is 3,127,707 coins. Monoeci’s official website is www.monacocoin.net. Monoeci’s official Twitter account is @MonacoCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “MonacoCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm aiming to integrate cryptographic money secure in an environment of real use. MonacoCoin aims to federate a large number of Monegasque businesses and provide them with smartphone and credit card applications for end users, as well as payment terminals dedicated to Monegasque merchants. XMCC also provides a second layer network of masternodes that process instant and anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Monoeci

Monoeci can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Monoeci directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monoeci must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monoeci using one of the exchanges listed above.

