Monster Byte 24 Hour Volume Hits $0.00 (MBI)

Monster Byte (CURRENCY:MBI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Monster Byte has traded down 42.4% against the dollar. One Monster Byte token can currently be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monster Byte has a market capitalization of $643,095.00 and $0.00 worth of Monster Byte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monster Byte alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002964 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00700266 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00161773 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033354 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030293 BTC.

Monster Byte Token Profile

Monster Byte’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Monster Byte’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,822,736 tokens. The official website for Monster Byte is monsterbyte.io. Monster Byte’s official Twitter account is @casinobitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monster Byte

Monster Byte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Monster Byte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monster Byte must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monster Byte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Byte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Byte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.