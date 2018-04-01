Moody's Co. (MCO) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Moody's were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bredin Investment LLC purchased a new position in Moody's during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moody's by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 13,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Moody's by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,364 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Moody's by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 80,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody's by 92.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after acquiring an additional 119,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody's to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Moody's in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody's in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Moody's in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $160.00 target price on shares of Moody's and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.50.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $161.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30,824.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -44.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Moody's Co. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $171.68.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Moody's had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 319.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Moody's’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Moody's Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Moody's’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Moody's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda Huber sold 30,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $4,920,910.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services, quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

