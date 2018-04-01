Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) Trading Down 10.5% This Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a market cap of $21.03 million and $8,355.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.01674100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007441 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016095 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00001116 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00021788 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 223,863,330,067 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia.

According to CryptoCompare, “There is one coin for each millimeter of covering distance from the Earth to the Moon. Moon Coin has an increasing block reward reduction range, where in the first 100,000 blocks the reward can be between 0 and 1,000,000 coins, this then drops to 0-600,000 coins for the second 100,000 blocks and so on. After block 384,400 all block rewards are fixed at 29531. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is not possible to buy Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

