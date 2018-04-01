Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM) Receives GBX 366.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 366.67 ($5.07).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGAM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.49) to GBX 330 ($4.56) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.49) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.84) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.56) to GBX 345 ($4.77) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

MGAM stock traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 319 ($4.41). 369,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,500. Morgan Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of GBX 277.20 ($3.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 366.80 ($5.07). The company has a market cap of $953.71 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 886.11.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 22.50 ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 21.30 ($0.29) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of GBX 102.15 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be given a GBX 7 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $4.00.

In other news, insider Paul Andrew Boulton sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 339 ($4.68), for a total value of £7,491.90 ($10,350.79). Also, insider Pete Raby sold 26,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.61), for a total transaction of £90,069.78 ($124,440.15).

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc, formerly The Morgan Crucible Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based engineering company. The Company is engaged in advanced materials science and engineering of ceramics, carbon and composites. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe and Asia/Rest of World.

