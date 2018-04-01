Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) PT Set at $20.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $15.75 on Thursday. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,625.76, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $508.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Nuance Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise and Imaging. The Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions. The solutions for the Healthcare segment include transcription solutions, Dragon Medical, and clinical document improvement (CDI) and coding solutions.

