Volkswagen (VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €160.00 ($197.53) target price by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.86% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($271.60) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Independent Research set a €181.00 ($223.46) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($148.15) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($259.26) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €220.00 ($271.60) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €191.64 ($236.59).

Volkswagen stock remained flat at $€161.38 ($199.23) during trading on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €124.75 ($154.01) and a 52 week high of €192.30 ($237.41).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and genuine parts.

