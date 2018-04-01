Morgan Stanley Lowers Brown & Brown (BRO) Price Target to $25.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRO. SunTrust Banks upgraded Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Langen Mcalenn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.50 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.06.

NYSE:BRO opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7,011.31, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $26.93.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.89 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 35,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,889,355.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,355.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,778,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,179,000 after buying an additional 146,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,804,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,717,000 after purchasing an additional 130,832 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,593,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,474,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,573,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,996,000 after purchasing an additional 64,141 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service company. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services, in the property, casualty and employee benefits areas. It provides its customers with non-investment insurance contracts, as well as other customized risk management products and services.

