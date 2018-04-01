Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) PT Lowered to $11.00

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enbridge Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge Energy Partners to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services lowered Enbridge Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Enbridge Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EEP opened at $9.64 on Friday. Enbridge Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3,147.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Enbridge Energy Partners had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Energy Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEP. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Enbridge Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 1,201.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 25.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) PT Lowered to $11.00” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/morgan-stanley-lowers-enbridge-energy-partners-eep-price-target-to-11-00-updated.html.

Enbridge Energy Partners Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P is a geographically and operationally diversified organization that provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering and transportation and storage services. The Company operates through the Liquids business segment. Its Liquids segment includes the operations of its Lakehead, North Dakota and mid-continent systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.