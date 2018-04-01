Oddo Bhf Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €93.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €93.00 ($114.81) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MOR. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase set a €97.00 ($119.75) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($119.75) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($116.05) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €98.00 ($120.99) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €84.02 ($103.73).

Shares of ETR MOR remained flat at $€83.00 ($102.47) during trading on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €49.63 ($61.27) and a 52-week high of €88.10 ($108.77).

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

