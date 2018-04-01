Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.97) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.93) target price on shares of Moss Bros Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Moss Bros Group alerts:

Shares of LON:MOSB opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.67) on Wednesday. Moss Bros Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120 ($1.66).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a GBX 1.97 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Moss Bros Group (MOSB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/moss-bros-group-mosb-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-liberum-capital-updated.html.

Moss Bros Group Company Profile

Moss Bros Group PLC is engaged in retailing and hiring formal wear for men. The Company operates through Moss Bros branded mainstream stores. The Company’s segments include Retail and Hire. The Company offers various types of suits, skirts, jackets, trousers, coats, casualwear, ties, shoes and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Moss Bros Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moss Bros Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.