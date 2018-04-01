Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Cut by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,067 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 731.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $1,832,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 187,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total value of $20,325,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,394,467 shares of company stock valued at $62,068,687 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.17.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $105.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.56. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $79.63 and a twelve month high of $110.29. The company has a market cap of $16,985.73, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.81% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. The Company’s Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines: Devices and Systems.

