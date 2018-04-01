Morgan Stanley Upgrades Mplx (MPLX) to “Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MPLX. Guggenheim cut shares of Mplx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Mplx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.33.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $26,225.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.32. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.04 million. Mplx had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Mplx will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Mplx by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 25.2% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 43,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 16,963,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $593,888,000 after acquiring an additional 402,273 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Mplx by 153.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 130,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 78,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

