MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

NYSE:MSGN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. 328,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,846. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1,701.42, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. MSG Networks had a net margin of 40.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc, formerly The Madison Square Garden Company, is engaged in sports production, and content development and distribution. The Company owns and operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSGN) and MSG+, collectively MSG Networks. Its networks are distributed throughout its territory, which includes all of New York State and significant portions of New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as parts of Pennsylvania.

