Mullen Group Ltd (MTL) Receives C$16.97 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.75 to C$14.70 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

In other news, insider Richard James Maloney bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.70 per share, with a total value of C$36,750.00. Also, Director Christine Ellen Mcginley acquired 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.71 per share, with a total value of C$26,845.75.

Shares of TSE MTL traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.73. 112,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,779. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$14.10 and a 12-month high of C$17.62.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). Mullen Group had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of C$296.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.10 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd is a Canada-based supplier of trucking and logistics services. It operates through two operating segments: Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment consists of over 10 Business Units, offering a range of truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) general freight services to customers in Canada and the United States, such as transporting goods, including general freight; commodities, such as cable, pipe and steel; over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment and compressors, and dry bulk commodities, such as cement and frac sand.

