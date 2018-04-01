MUSE One Day Volume Reaches $1,160.00 (MUSE)

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, MUSE has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MUSE has a total market cap of $12.12 million and approximately $1,160.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00012167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003001 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00699006 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00162204 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033135 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030792 BTC.

MUSE Coin Profile

MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. MUSE’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. The official website for MUSE is peertracks.com.

MUSE Coin Trading

MUSE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not currently possible to buy MUSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

