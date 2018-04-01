Musicoin (MUSIC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $45,611.00

Musicoin (CURRENCY:MUSIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Musicoin has a total market cap of $7.47 million and $45,611.00 worth of Musicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Musicoin has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. One Musicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Musicoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00704042 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00160813 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033171 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030502 BTC.

Musicoin Profile

Musicoin was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Musicoin’s total supply is 698,045,864 coins. Musicoin’s official website is www.musicoin.org. The Reddit community for Musicoin is /r/musicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Musicoin’s official Twitter account is @musicoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Musicoin

Musicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Musicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Musicoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Musicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Musicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Musicoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.