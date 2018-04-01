Charles J. Viater Sells 292 Shares of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) Stock

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) insider Charles J. Viater sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $10,806.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,472 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,268.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MFSF opened at $36.25 on Friday. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $310.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.24.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MutualFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MFSF shares. BidaskClub downgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of MutualFirst Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MutualFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc (MutualFirst) is the bank holding company of MutualBank (MutualBank or the Bank). The Bank offers financial services through approximately 30 full service retail financial center offices in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, Saint Joseph and Wabash counties in Indiana.

