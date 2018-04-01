Mylan (MYL) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Mylan by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in Mylan by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Mylan by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Mylan by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Mylan by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

MYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mylan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

In related news, Director Robert J. Coury sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $6,015,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Heather M. Bresch sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 344,287 shares of company stock valued at $14,409,960. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,193.57, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Mylan has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mylan (MYL) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/mylan-myl-position-boosted-by-lpl-financial-llc.html.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.