Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.19

Media coverage about Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mylan earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3593189191881 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

MYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS set a $46.00 target price on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mylan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.62.

Mylan stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.17. 4,118,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,003,849. The company has a market cap of $21,193.57, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Mylan has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. analysts predict that Mylan will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $309,390.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Coury sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $6,015,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,287 shares of company stock worth $14,409,960 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

