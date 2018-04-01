Mysterium (MYST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $146,140.00

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Mysterium has a total market cap of $6.13 million and $146,140.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mysterium has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One Mysterium token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00004554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00704042 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00160813 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033171 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030502 BTC.

Mysterium Token Profile

Mysterium was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,429,024 tokens. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liqui and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mysterium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.