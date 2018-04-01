NamoCoin Market Cap Tops $0.00 (NAMO)

NamoCoin (CURRENCY:NAMO) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. NamoCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,408.00 worth of NamoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NamoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NamoCoin has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NamoCoin alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012257 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00020883 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NamoCoin Profile

NamoCoin (CRYPTO:NAMO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 6th, 2017. NamoCoin’s total supply is 560,211,620 coins. NamoCoin’s official website is namocoin.co.in. NamoCoin’s official Twitter account is @NamoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NamoCoin

NamoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy NamoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NamoCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NamoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for NamoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NamoCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.