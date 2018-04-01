Iron Bridge Resources (TSE:IBR) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Iron Bridge Resources (TSE:IBR) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a C$0.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

IBR stock opened at C$0.51 on Thursday. Iron Bridge Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$0.84.

In other news, Director Josh Young purchased 430,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$292,740.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,108,000 shares of company stock worth $1,322,765.

About Iron Bridge Resources

Iron Bridge Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, primarily in the province of Alberta, Canada. It holds natural gas operations at Kaybob and Gilby, as well as develops Montney light oil assets in West Central Alberta.

