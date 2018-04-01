National Bank of Canada (NA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.50.

NA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

TSE NA traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$60.64. 920,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,003. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$51.41 and a one year high of C$65.68.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C$0.07. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Brian A. Davis sold 1,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.31, for a total value of C$63,310.00.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (the Bank) is an integrated group, which provides financial services to consumers, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large corporations in its domestic market and also offers specialized services internationally. The Bank’s segments are Personal and Commercial, which includes the banking, financing and investing services offered to individuals and businesses, as well as insurance operations; Wealth Management, which consists of investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services and other wealth management solutions offered through internal and third-party distribution networks; Financial Markets, which includes banking services, investment banking services and financial solutions for institutional clients, and Other, which includes treasury operations, including the Bank’s asset and liability management, liquidity management and funding operations; certain non-recurring items, and the unallocated portion of corporate units.

