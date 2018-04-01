Numis Securities Upgrades National Express Group (LON:NEX) to “Add”

Numis Securities upgraded shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) to an add rating in a research note published on Friday, March 16th.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 380 ($5.25) to GBX 390 ($5.39) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 432 ($5.97) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on National Express Group from GBX 440 ($6.08) to GBX 445 ($6.15) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 417.18 ($5.76).

Shares of LON NEX remained flat at $GBX 387 ($5.35) during mid-day trading on Friday. National Express Group has a twelve month low of GBX 337.20 ($4.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 401.80 ($5.55).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from National Express Group’s previous dividend of $4.26. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th.

In other news, insider Matthew Ashley sold 62,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.39), for a total transaction of £243,005.10 ($335,735.15). Also, insider Dean K. Finch sold 84,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 392 ($5.42), for a total transaction of £331,624.16 ($458,170.99). Insiders sold a total of 238,745 shares of company stock valued at $93,647,098 over the last ninety days.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC is an international transport company. The Company’s segments include UK Bus, UK Coach, German Rail, North America (operates school bus and transit services), Spain and Morocco (operates bus and coach services), and Central functions. The UK Bus segment’s services are operated from nine garages across the West Midlands.

