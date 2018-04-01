National Grid (NG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NG. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,060 ($14.64) to GBX 1,040 ($14.37) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of National Grid to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 900 ($12.43) to GBX 850 ($11.74) in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,050 ($14.51) to GBX 950 ($13.13) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America set a GBX 1,140 ($15.75) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie set a GBX 990 ($13.68) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 967 ($13.36).

Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 802.20 ($11.08) on Wednesday. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 733 ($10.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,097 ($15.16).

In other National Grid news, insider Peter Gershon acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 743 ($10.27) per share, for a total transaction of £48,295 ($66,724.23). Also, insider Mark Williamson acquired 43,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 805 ($11.12) per share, with a total value of £347,180.40 ($479,663.44). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 49,665 shares of company stock valued at $39,577,779.

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

