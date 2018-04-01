Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 9,642 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,979 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $25,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after buying an additional 25,745 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,373 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 161,100 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,479,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,287,000 after purchasing an additional 306,799 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

NYSE:NOV opened at $36.81 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group set a $35.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $33.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.55.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $264,632.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/national-oilwell-varco-inc-nov-stake-lessened-by-teachers-advisors-llc-updated.html.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.