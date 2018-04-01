Head-To-Head Review: National Presto Industries (NPK) versus Leucadia National (LUK)

Leucadia National (NYSE: LUK) and National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Leucadia National and National Presto Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leucadia National 1.81% 6.25% 1.39% National Presto Industries 15.87% 14.85% 12.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leucadia National and National Presto Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leucadia National $11.44 billion 0.71 $171.72 million $1.65 13.78 National Presto Industries $333.63 million 1.96 $52.95 million N/A N/A

Leucadia National has higher revenue and earnings than National Presto Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leucadia National and National Presto Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leucadia National 0 0 0 0 N/A National Presto Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of Leucadia National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of National Presto Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Leucadia National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of National Presto Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Leucadia National pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. National Presto Industries does not pay a dividend. Leucadia National pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Leucadia National has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Presto Industries has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Leucadia National

Leucadia National Corporation (Leucadia) is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value. The Company’s segments, based on requirements are Jefferies, National Beef, and Corporate and other. Jefferies is a global full-service, integrated securities and investment banking firm. National Beef processes and markets fresh boxed beef, case-ready beef, beef by-products and wet blue leather for domestic and international markets. Its financial services businesses include Jefferies Group LLC, Leucadia Asset Management, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, LLC (commercial mortgage banking and servicing), FXCM Group, LLC, HomeFed Corporation (HomeFed) and Foursight Capital and Chrome Capital (vehicle finance). It also owns and has investments in an array of businesses, including National Beef, HRG Group, Inc. (HRG), Vitesse Energy, LLC and Juneau Energy, LLC, Conwed Plastics and Idaho Timber and Golden Queen Mining Company, LLC (a gold and silver mining project).

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc. operates through two business segments: the Housewares/Small Appliance segment and the Defense segment. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances. The Defense segment manufactures 40 millimeter (mm) ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical assemblies, and medium caliber cartridge cases; performs Load, Assemble and Pack (LAP) operations on ordnance-related products primarily for the United States Government and prime contractors; produces and sells a range of less lethal products and support accessories, and provides training for the use of less lethal products, and manufactures detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials. The Company’s Defense segment includes the operations of AMTEC Corporation.

