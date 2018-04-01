Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $202.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.86 million.

NGVC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 29.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 131,173 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter worth about $1,040,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 109,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. 28.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. 98,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $165.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc (Natural Grocers) is a specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. The Company sells natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. The Company’s grocery products include: bulk food and private label products, dry, frozen and canned groceries, meats and seafood, dairy products and dairy substitutes, prepared foods, bread and baked goods, and beverages.

