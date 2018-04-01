Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NAP) & Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Head to Head Analysis

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE: NAP) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Midstream Partners and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Midstream Partners 14.73% 4.64% 2.63% Eagle Bulk Shipping -18.50% -6.04% -3.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime Midstream Partners and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Midstream Partners $83.05 million 1.04 $14.63 million $0.70 5.77 Eagle Bulk Shipping $236.79 million 1.47 -$43.79 million ($0.42) -11.79

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eagle Bulk Shipping. Eagle Bulk Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navios Maritime Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 41.8%. Eagle Bulk Shipping does not pay a dividend. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners pays out 241.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Navios Maritime Midstream Partners and Eagle Bulk Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Midstream Partners 2 1 0 0 1.33 Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 1 2 0 2.67

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners presently has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 77.39%. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Midstream Partners is more favorable than Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping beats Navios Maritime Midstream Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime Midstream Partners

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (Navios Midstream) is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is to own, operate and acquire crude oil tankers under long-term employment contracts, as well as refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers under long-term employment contracts. The Company focuses to charter its vessels under long-term employment contracts to international oil companies, refiners and large vessel operators. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a fleet consists of six very large crude carriers (VLCCs), which had an average remaining employment term of approximately 4.2 years. Its VLCC vessels include Shinyo Ocean, Shinyo Kannika, Shinyo Saowalak, Shinyo Kieran, C. Dream and Nave Celeste. The Company also provides seaborne shipping services under long-term time charters.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels. The Company owns Supramax dry bulk vessel. Supramax dry bulk vessels range in size from 50,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons. These vessels have the cargo loading and unloading flexibility of on-board cranes while offering cargo carrying capacities approaching that of Panamax dry bulk vessels, which range in size from 60,000 to 100,000 deadweight tons and must rely on port facilities to load and offload their cargoes. On July 26, 2011 the Company sold its the Heron, a Supramax class of vessel.

