NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.20

News stories about NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NBT Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.9345945109308 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBTB. BidaskClub lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 5th. Sandler O’Neill set a $38.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,546.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $104.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.52 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Wadsworth sold 1,625 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $60,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $602,416.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 4,190 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $160,937.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,205.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business through NBT Bank, National Association (the Bank) and also through its other subsidiaries, which includes providing commercial banking and financial services to customers in its market area, including central and upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Hampshire, western Massachusetts, Vermont and Portland, Maine area.

