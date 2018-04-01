Needham & Company LLC Raises Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Price Target to $88.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LULU. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo set a $79.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12,064.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.22. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $89.54.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.41 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 9.76%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 46.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,685,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 132.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,014,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 578,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/needham-company-llc-raises-lululemon-athletica-lulu-price-target-to-88-00.html.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.