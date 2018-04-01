NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.92 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One NEM coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00003086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Abucoins, Upbit and Cryptopia. NEM has a total market capitalization of $1.88 billion and approximately $15.92 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEM has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

NEM Profile

Get NEM alerts:

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.”

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Bittrex, Livecoin, COSS, Cryptopia, Qryptos, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Poloniex, Cryptomate, Zaif, Exrates, Bitcoin Indonesia, Abucoins and AEX. It is not presently possible to purchase NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.