NEO Market Capitalization Hits $3.07 Billion (CRYPTO:NEO)

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One NEO coin can now be bought for $47.28 or 0.00698523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Quoine, Upbit and Kucoin. NEO has a total market capitalization of $3.07 billion and approximately $72.60 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEO has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003034 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00162259 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033003 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029885 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00168693 BTC.

About NEO

NEO launched on October 17th, 2016. NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEO is neo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is a platform in which users can issue and trade assets. NEO has been rebranded from the original 'Antshares'. NEO tokenizes proofs of ownership of an asset and not the asset itself, thus taking into account all of the legal complications and obligations that may come with the transfer of shares, equity and assets. NEO represent an ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

NEO Coin Trading

NEO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidebit, Exrates, Cryptopia, TDAX, CoolCoin, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Upbit, Bitfinex, Bittrex, BigONE, Quoine, Binance, Gate.io, OKEx, Allcoin, Livecoin, Kucoin, BCEX, Lbank, Qryptos, Cryptomate, Coinnest and Huobi. It is not currently possible to buy NEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEO must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

