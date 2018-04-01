Neovasc Inc (US) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20

Media headlines about Neovasc Inc (US) (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Neovasc Inc (US) earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.9311932886768 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Neovasc Inc (US) alerts:

NASDAQ NVCN traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.06. 237,970,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,446,708. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.52. Neovasc Inc has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

Several analysts recently commented on NVCN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.05 price objective on shares of Neovasc Inc (US) in a report on Friday, January 19th. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on Neovasc Inc (US) from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc Inc (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Neovasc Inc (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.65.

WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/neovasc-inc-us-nvcn-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

Neovasc Inc (US) Company Profile

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Inc (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc Inc (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.