NetApp (NTAP) Position Reduced by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,047 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in NetApp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,939 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Oakview Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,533,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 410,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,973,000 after buying an additional 104,321 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,017 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Pivotal Research set a $62.00 target price on shares of NetApp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of NetApp to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $61.69 on Friday. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,528.17, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. NetApp had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 29.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 11,641 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $698,692.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 3,826 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $241,076.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,337.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,027 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,425 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/netapp-ntap-position-reduced-by-ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc.html.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.