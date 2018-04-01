Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NetSuite (NYSE:N) Stock Price

Press coverage about NetSuite (NYSE:N) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NetSuite earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.5949146081563 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of N remained flat at $$90.34 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 101,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,090. NetSuite has a one year low of $51.75 and a one year high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About NetSuite

NetSuite Inc (NetSuite) is a provider of cloud-based financials, enterprise resource planning and omnichannel commerce software suites. The Company offers a suite of applications, including financial management, customer relationship management, e-commerce and retail management, commerce marketing automation, professional services automation and human capital management that enable companies to manage business operations in an integrated suite.

