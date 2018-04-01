Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Price

Media stories about Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Neurocrine Biosciences earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.55952047056 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $82.93. 720,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,490. The company has a market capitalization of $7,403.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.19 and a beta of 0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 10.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,979 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $157,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 75,873 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $6,828,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 369,115 shares of company stock worth $30,158,245. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

