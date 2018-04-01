Neutron Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,550.00 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Neutron has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $2,550.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00032014 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00749226 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019378 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001939 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016147 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 34,704,675 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neutron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.