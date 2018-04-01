Neutron (NTRN) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $3,734.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001623 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00032086 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00764479 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00019971 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001935 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00020051 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 34,704,675 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. “

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neutron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.