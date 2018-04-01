National Bank Financial Increases New Flyer Industries (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$64.00

New Flyer Industries (TSE:NFI) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Friday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Flyer Industries’ FY2018 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of New Flyer Industries from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Flyer Industries from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of New Flyer Industries from C$57.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of New Flyer Industries from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New Flyer Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$66.40.

NFI stock opened at C$58.56 on Friday. New Flyer Industries has a 52 week low of C$47.32 and a 52 week high of C$61.25.

New Flyer Industries (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported C$1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.67. The business had revenue of C$831.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$814.00 million.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.53, for a total value of C$93,648.00.

New Flyer Industries Company Profile

New Flyer Industries Inc manufactures and sells transit buses and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Coach Manufacturing Operations, and Aftermarket Operations. The company also distributes parts with fabrication, manufacturing, distribution, and service centers.

