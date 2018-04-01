Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Share Price

News stories about New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. New Residential Investment earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.087557330868 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $16.45. 3,409,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,342. The stock has a market cap of $5,529.42, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.97. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $235.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.15 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 63.01% and a return on equity of 18.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NRZ. Vetr downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 12th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, and managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company’s segments include investments in excess mortgage servicing rights (Excess MSRs); investments in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs); investments in servicer advances; investments in real estate securities; investments in residential mortgage loans; investments in consumer loans, and corporate.

