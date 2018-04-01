New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Vetr

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm presently has a $18.86 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5,529.42, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.97. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $235.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.15 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 63.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 96.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 518,089 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,872,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,058,000 after acquiring an additional 32,892 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 7,053.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, and managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company’s segments include investments in excess mortgage servicing rights (Excess MSRs); investments in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs); investments in servicer advances; investments in real estate securities; investments in residential mortgage loans; investments in consumer loans, and corporate.

