New York Times Co (NYT) Holdings Trimmed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,774 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $2,171,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,510,902.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,164 shares of company stock worth $10,001,239. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of New York Times and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. New York Times Co has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3,972.16, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.74.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. New York Times had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company is a media company focused on creating, collecting and distributing news and information. The Company’s principal business consists of distributing content generated by its newsroom through its print, Web and mobile platforms. In addition, it distributes selected content on third-party platforms.

