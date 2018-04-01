Newbium (NEWB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $250.00

Newbium (CURRENCY:NEWB) traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Newbium has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newbium has a total market cap of $214,835.00 and approximately $250.00 worth of Newbium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newbium token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newbium alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003001 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00699006 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00162204 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033135 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030792 BTC.

Newbium Profile

Newbium was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Newbium’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Newbium’s official Twitter account is @newbiumcoin. Newbium’s official message board is coins.newbium.com/coins/36-newbium. Newbium’s official website is coins.newbium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newbium is a platform that aims to provide real-time cryptocurrency market data. Newbium platform will feature real-time charts, a wallet and news about the cryptosphere. “

Newbium Token Trading

Newbium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Newbium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newbium must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newbium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Newbium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.