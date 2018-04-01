Elkfork Partners LLC Acquires 52,352 Shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX)

Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,352 shares during the quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Newfield Exploration worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFX. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 14,896.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Newfield Exploration by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newfield Exploration during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Newfield Exploration during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Newfield Exploration during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks bought 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $196,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,109.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KLR Group lowered Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Newfield Exploration from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $35.00 target price on Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.55.

Shares of NFX stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,877.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

